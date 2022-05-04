Plan an elegant brunch party & we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK would attend

Debuting in 2016 with four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. The girl group’s 2020 release, ‘The Album’, became the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to record over 1 million sales. Impressively, BLACKPINK is the first Korean girl group to not only enter but also top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

The girl group is known to have broken a multitude of online records throughout their career, and BLACKPINK’s influence extends beyond music to fashion as well, with each member serving as a global ambassador for different luxury brands. The group’s members are icons of confidence and individuality and are always giving us major fashion inspiration.

Today, we’ve put together a fun quiz for you to find out if BLACKPINK would approve of your party-planning skills. Plan an elegant brunch party, and we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK would attend!

Take the quiz, below:

