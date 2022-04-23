Plan an epic birthday party & we’ll reveal if TWICE’s Chaeyoung will approve

Born Son Chaeyoung, South Korean rapper and singer Chaeyoung is a member of the girl group TWICE. Chaeyoung was only 14 years old when she first auditioned for JYP Entertainment. Though she began her training a singer, she soon switched to training as a rapper.

In 2015, Chaeyoung participated in the reality girl group survival competition ‘Sixteen’, at the end of which, she successfully joined the line-up for the girl group we know and love today as TWICE. After TWICE’s debut in October 2015, Chaeyoung became the first member to receive writing credits, after she penned the rap verse for TWICE’s version of J.Y. Park’s ‘Precious Love’ in 2016. The talented artist went on to become TWICE’s first member to take part in composing as well, with the track ‘How U Doin’’.

Today, TWICE’s Chaeyoung turns 23! Have you ever dreamed about planning the perfect party for your favourite? Take this fun quiz to find out whether TWICE’s Chaeyoung would vibe with your chosen aesthetic!

Take the quiz, below:

