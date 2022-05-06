Plan an exciting weekend and we’ll reveal if the adorable rookie group TREASURE will join you

TREASURE is a South Korean boy band formed in 2019 by YG Entertainment through its reality-survival program ‘YG Treasure Box’ (2018). The 12-piece band consists of members Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan. After debuting in 2020 with their single album, ‘The First Step: Chapter One’, their tetralogy sold over one million copies five months into their career.

Their first extended play titled ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’, surpassed 600,000 copies in the midst of pre-orders by eight days time, and was released on February 15, 2022. The music video 'Jikjin' accumulated 10 and 20 million views in 21 hours and under three days respectively on the platform, YouTube, both personal records. Its view count rose by five times, faster than its previous releases.

The group are known to be youthful, fun and extremely care-free, as seen from various variety shows and other videos. The fans love them for their chaotic and funny personalities so let’s take the quiz to see if TREASURE will add a sprinkle of chaos and fun in your weekend plans:-

