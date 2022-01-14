Plan EXO's Kai's birthday party and we will reveal whether he will invite you to his birthday party or not

Happy Birthday, EXO's Kai! Kai, also known by his real name Kim Jong In turns 28 years old today (29 years in Korean age). He is a member of EXO, its subunit EXO-K and SM Entertainment's SuperM. He debuted as a soloist in November 2020 with the release of his extended play, 'Kai'.

Kai is known for his energetic performances, flawless dance moves, amazing vocals, unreal visuals, charismatic personality and awesome fashion sense. Kai is widely considered to be one of the best dancers of South Korea and K-pop. Besides that, he has acted in a few noted dramas which include 'Spring Has Come', 'Andante' and 'Choco Bank'.

Will Kai invite you to his birthday party or not? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Answer a few questions and we will tell you whether Kai will invite you to his birthday party or not. Sounds easy and fun, well answer a few questions and we will reveal whether Kai will invite you to his birthday party or not.

Take the quiz below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: EXO's Kai snags THESE two awards at the 2021 Asian Pop Music Awards

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.