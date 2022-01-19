Plan Hwang In Yeop's birthday party and we will reveal whether he will invite you to his birthday party or not

Happy Birthday to our one and only 'True Beauty and talent' Hwang In Yeop! The handsome and talented star was born on January 19, 1991, in Uijeongbu, South Korea. It is hard to believe that the handsome star has officially entered his 30s and is definitely one of the most desirable stars in the Korean entertainment industry.

He made his acting debut with the web-drama 'WHY' on Naver TV and television debut in 'The Tale of Nokdu'. He starred in '18 Again' next alongside Lee Do Hyun. However, he gained worldwide popularity with tvN's 'True Beauty' alongside ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young. He was loved for his amazing portrayal as Han Seo Jun and became an instant star! He will next star in 'Why Her' opposite Seo Hyun Jin and 'The Sound of Magic' alongside Ji Chang Wook.

It is Hwang In Yeop's birthday and there is an amazing birthday party for it! Will you be attending the birthday party? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal whether you will receive an invite to Hwang In Yeop's birthday party or not? Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz below and find out.

Take the quiz below:

