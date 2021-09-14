Plan Lee Jong Suk's birthday party and we will reveal whether he will invite you to his party or not

Happy Birthday, Lee Jong Suk! The handsome and talented Hallyu star turns 32 years old today (33 years in Korean age). Starting as a fashion model, Lee Jong Suk began his modelling career at the Seoul Collection walkway in 2005, making him the youngest male model to debut in the Seoul Collection program at Seoul Fashion Week. He eventually gravitated towards acting.

Lee Jong Suk debuted with the drama 'Prosecutor Princess' and 'Secret Garden' before eventually making it big with KBS' school franchise 'School 2013' alongside Kim Woo Bin. He eventually starred in many hit K-dramas like 'I Can Hear Your Voice', 'Doctor Stranger', 'Pinocchio', 'W: Two Worlds', 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo', 'The Hymn Of Death' and 'Romance is a Bonus Book'. He will be making his K-drama comeback with legal drama 'Big Mouth' opposite Girls' Generation's YoonA.

Have you wondered if Lee Jong Suk will invite you to his birthday party or not? Well, plan his ideal birthday bash to perfection and we will reveal whether you will receive an invite to his birthday party or not. Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz and found out.

Take the quiz below:

