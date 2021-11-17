Plan a nice birthday treat & we'll reveal if you will attend GOT7's Yugyeom bash or Eric Nam's party

Happy Birthday to GOT7's adorable maknae Yugyeom and talented singer Eric Nam! Yugyeom, known by his birth name Kim Yugyeom is a singer-songwriter, dancer who debuted as a member of GOT7 in 2014 and one half of its duo sub-unit Jus2. He signed with Jay Park's AOMG and released his debut solo album 'Point of View: U'.

Eric Nam is an American singer-songwriter, content creator and television host of Korean descent. Eric Nam was born and brought up in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He has majored in International Studies and spent a year abroad at Peking University in Beijing, China. He even did a white-collar job and even lived in Hyderabad, India for work! Post that, he quit his desk job to pursue a career in entertainment and has released two studio albums, four extended plays, eleven singles, eleven collaboration singles, eight appearances in soundtracks and eighteen music videos!

But, which birthday party will you attend? Will you attend Eric Nam's birthday bash or Yugyeom's birthday party? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Answer a few questions and we will reveal which birthday party you will attend! Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz now!

