Plan a nice birthday treat & we'll reveal if you will attend Hyun Bin's bash or Ryu Jun Yeol's party

Happy Birthday to two of our favourite Hallyu stars we love and admire - Hyun Bin and Ryu Jun Yeol! Hyun Bin is one of the most prolific Hallyu stars we have in the K-drama industry right now. The talented actor turns 39 years old today (40 years in Korean age). The handsome star has starred in a slew of amazing K-dramas including 'My Name Is Kim Sam Soon', 'Secret Garden', 'Memories of the Alhambra' and more recently in 'Crash Landing On You' opposite real-life girlfriend, actress Son Ye Jin.

On the other hand, the talented and versatile actor Ryu Jun Yeol turns 35 years old today (36 years in Korean age). The brilliant actor has starred in some path-breaking K-dramas including 'Lucky Romance', 'The Producers', 'Reply 1988' wherein he met his now girlfriend- Girl's Day's Hyeri and more recently in JTBC's 'Lost'. Both the actors have proven their mettle as amazing performers and we are grateful to have them in our lives!

However, have you wondered which birthday party you will be invited to? Will you attend Ryu Jun Yeol's party or Hyun Bin's birthday bash? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Make some tough and interesting choices that will lead you to your birthday bash invite! Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz and find out now!

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Top 5 films and TV shows starring Hyun Bin that you should add to your K drama watch list

Which birthday bash did you get an invite to? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.