Plan a nice birthday treat & we'll reveal if you will attend Jun Ji Hyun's bash or aespa's Giselle party

Happy Birthday to Hallyu's reigning queen Jun Ji Hyun and the rising queen aespa's Giselle! aespa's Giselle known as Uchinaga Aeri is the main rapper and sub vocalist of aespa. She was born in Seoul, South Korea and trained for 11 months before she debuted with aespa.

Jun Ji Hyun, also known as Gianna Jun is one of the most prolific names in the South Korean Entertainment industry. She is known for her extensive work in films and television, in a career spanning an impressive two decades. She has received multiple awards, including two Grand Bell Awards for Best Actress and a Daesang (Grand Prize) for Television at the Baeksang Art Awards.

We love these two gorgeous ladies so much and wish them all the happiness on their special day. But, have you wondered which birthday party you will be invited to? Will you attend Jun Ji Hyun's party or aespa's Giselle's birthday bash? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Make some tough and interesting choices that will lead you to your birthday bash invite! Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz and find out now!

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jun Ji Hyun: 4 inspiring roles played by the Hallyu Star which are as impressive as she is

What are your quiz results? Share with Pinkvilla in the comments below.