  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Plan an outfit for BTS’ J-Hope and we’ll reveal which era J-Hope will suit your lockscreen the most

Take on our fun BTS member quiz now!
96510 reads Mumbai
J-Hope's EGO music video from Map of the Soul 7 A still from J-Hope's Outro: Ego from BTS' album Map Of The Soul 7
  • 21
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok, is a member of the global superstar boy band BTS. He is known for being the group's sunshine, but that's just one thing. The other thing he's known for is also being one of the top male K-Pop soloists in K-Pop. He has released one mixtape called 'Hope World', featuring eight songs. His super hit single called 'Chicken Noodle Soup' with famous Mexican-American singer Becky G, also made waves across the world as the song had three languages in it - Korean, Spanish and English! 

 

As his name goes, J-Hope always shows his bright personality and laughs wholeheartedly. Not to forget the cute and adorable voices he makes to express his emotions, whether sad, upset, happy or to just fill in the void of silence. J-Hope is also a great philanthropist as he time and again makes headlines about donating money to people in need and charities. 

 

He is a rapper, singer, dance leader and also a great fashionista. He's seen sporting premium brands such as Balenciaga, KAWS merchandise with the figures and much more. So in this quiz, we’re going to give you readers a chance to dress up BTS’ J-Hope however you want and in the end, we’ll reveal which J-Hope you should go searching for to make it your lock screen. 

 

Let’s get on with the quiz! 

 

 

Also Read: Seo In Guk lets his jealousy take over in new stills from the forthcoming episode of Doom At Your Service

 

Which era J-Hope did you get? Let us know your answers in the comments below!

 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

 

Credits :BigHit Music

You may like these
Which BTS member would save you if you got stuck on an island? Find out with our BTS QUIZ!
Pick some ice cream flavours and we’ll tell you which BTS member will go on a friendly ice cream date with you
Answer True or False for random situations and we’ll reveal which BTS member your personality matches with!
Build your dream home and we’ll tell you which BTS member would love your house!
Wooga Squad or 97 Liner Squad: Which group will you be a part of? Take the QUIZ to FIND OUT
Your guide to the most famous KPop squad, The 97 liners feat. BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo & more
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Fetus jhope

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Fetus Hobiii

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Jung Hoseok

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Cutie sunshine!!!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Fetus j hope

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Foetus Jhope and love it

Anonymous 5 hours ago

J- hope

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Fetus J-Hope.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Fetus JHope

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Suave and Chic smouldering J- Hope

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Same

Anonymous 7 hours ago

FETUS JHOPEEEEEEE!!!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I got The 'Jung Hoseok' J-Hope

Anonymous 8 hours ago

JHOPE IS SOOO CUTE.....

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I got fetus jhope

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Jung Hoseok

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Same

Anonymous 12 hours ago

FETUS JHOPE!!! HOBI BABY SARANGHAE!!!

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Same

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Same

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Me too!!