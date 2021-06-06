Plan an outfit for BTS’ J-Hope and we’ll reveal which era J-Hope will suit your lockscreen the most

Take on our fun BTS member quiz now!

J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok, is a member of the global superstar boy band BTS. He is known for being the group's sunshine, but that's just one thing. The other thing he's known for is also being one of the top male K-Pop soloists in K-Pop. He has released one mixtape called 'Hope World', featuring eight songs. His super hit single called 'Chicken Noodle Soup' with famous Mexican-American singer Becky G, also made waves across the world as the song had three languages in it - Korean, Spanish and English!

As his name goes, J-Hope always shows his bright personality and laughs wholeheartedly. Not to forget the cute and adorable voices he makes to express his emotions, whether sad, upset, happy or to just fill in the void of silence. J-Hope is also a great philanthropist as he time and again makes headlines about donating money to people in need and charities.

He is a rapper, singer, dance leader and also a great fashionista. He's seen sporting premium brands such as Balenciaga, KAWS merchandise with the figures and much more. So in this quiz, we’re going to give you readers a chance to dress up BTS’ J-Hope however you want and in the end, we’ll reveal which J-Hope you should go searching for to make it your lock screen.

Let’s get on with the quiz!

Which era J-Hope did you get? Let us know your answers in the comments below!

Credits :BigHit Music

