Plan an outfit for BTS’ Jungkook and we'll tell you which era Jungkook should be your wallpaper

There’s not much an international K-Pop fan gets to display for their love of a particular group. But when it comes to the small rectangle shaped ticket to the world, a smartphone - the limits blur. From specifically choosing transparent covers and putting a photo card in it to painting on it to putting their favourite group on display for the entire world, the limitless features of a phone is a necessity for a K-Pop fan.

Not just the covers and pop sockets, but the wallpaper and lock screen hold great importance too! And no matter how much one denies, we all know we keep on scrolling for hours to find one wallpaper that’ll suit our mood from the plethora of incredibly aesthetic pictures available. Choosing the group, the member or the group, the kind of photo you’d want intense, powerful, cute - to the colour scheme and even the outfit - choosing a wallpaper isn’t easy for a K-Pop fan.

In our quiz today, we’re hitting two birds with one stone. First, we’re making your dream of planning an outfit for Jungkook come true. And second, we’re going to help make it a bit easy to choose your wallpaper! Young Jungkook, Black-haired Jungkook, IDOL Jungkook and the many different styles that he offered us, we’re going to randomly recommend you one that should grace your phone screens!

Credits :Big Hit Music

