Plan an outfit for BTS’ V and we'll tell you which era Taehyung should be your wallpaper

BTS' Taehyung's evolution both as an artist and a fashion god has been spectacular, to say the least. The wonder boy whose mother got him an expensive red jacket when he first came to Seoul, so that kids from the big city won't make fun of him, now bathes in designer brands! It is truly humbling to witness Taehyung become an icon and role model for ARMY and his juniors in the industry.

Taehyung has always been a fashion enthusiast, and his childhood photos are proof. He is always smiling and posing in all his baby pictures, foreseeing his future as a fashion icon. Taehyung has a unique and interesting fashion sense, leaning towards more classic and vintage fashion. His love for vintage fashion has earned him to moniker - Vantage! A blend of vintage and Vante! Since the beginning of his career, Taehyung has been experimenting with his fashion a lot, right from sporting eyeliner and grunge outfits in their No More Dream Era to a more retro-inspired outfit in Dynamite! It's been a fashion V-volution for Tae!

