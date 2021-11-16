Plan Park Hyung Sik's birthday party and we will reveal whether he will invite you to his party or not

Happy Birthday, Park Hyung Sik! The handsome and charming idol turned actor turns 30 years old (31 years in Korean age). Park Hyung Sik was born in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea as the second of two sons. He was named by a Buddhist monk as his mother is a Buddhist.

He is a member of the South Korean boy group ZE: A, and its sub-group ZE: A Five. He is also a part of the Wooga Squad consisting of - Park Seo Joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo Sik and BTS' V! Park Hyung Sik debuted with the drama 'Prosecutor Princess' in a brief cameo. He gained recognition with the 2013 drama 'The Heirs', wherein he played a brief role. He was part of the 2016 drama 'Hwarang: Poet Warrior Youth' where he became best friends with his fellow co-stars Park Seo Joon and BTS' V. However, he gained recognition with 'Strong Woman Bong Soon' opposite Park Bo Young. He is currently starring in 'Happiness' opposite Han Hyo Joo.

But, have you wondered whether Park Hyung Sik will invite you to his birthday party or not? Well, answer a few questions and plan a nice birthday party for Park Hyung Sik and we will reveal whether Park Hyung Sik will invite you to his party or not? Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

