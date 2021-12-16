Plan Park Seo Joon's birthday party and we will reveal whether he will invite you to his party or not

Happy Birthday to K-pop fans' ultimate heartthrob Park Seo Joon! The handsome and talented star turns 33 years old (34 years old in Korean age). Park Seo Joon was born in Seoul, South Korea and began auditioning for acting roles after completing his mandatory military service at the age of 19.

Park Seo Joon debuted alongside GOT7 members JAY B and Jinyoung in 'Dream High 2' and went on to star in various notable dramas like 'Kill Me Heal Me', 'She Was Pretty' and 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth'. He became a household name after the success of 'Fight for my Way', where he acted alongside Kim Ji Won. He then worked in 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim', 'Itaewon Class' and films like 'Midnight Runners' and 'The Divine Fury'.

But have you wondered whether you will receive an invite to Park Seo Joon's birthday party or not? Well, plan a nice birthday party for him and we will reveal whether you will receive an invite to his birthday party or not. Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Marvel spin to Park Seo Joon’s top 3 roles: Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim & Fight For My Way

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.