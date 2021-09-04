Plan the perfect date and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016 with then-young trainees Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, today, the group is nothing short of phenomenal. Over the past 5 years, the girls have gone from young trainees to pop stars, fashion icons, and inspiration to many. The band has a massive global fan base known as BLINKS and are also branching out from music, which they are already excelling at! The powerhouses have made history at Coachella 2018 as the first Korean girl group to ever take the stage, have collaborated with stars like lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and many more, they’ve also become major influencers and style stars!

All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

