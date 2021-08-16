Plan A Plan B: Netflix drops first look of Tamannaah Bhatia & Riteish Deshmukh's quirky romantic comedy

Netflix India began the week on a promising note as it announced a brand new project. Titled Plan A Plan B, the film will see Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The film's first look was released today and it does look intriguing and all things quirky. Apart from the leads, the film will also star Poonam Dhillon and content creator Kusha Kapila.

Sharing the film's first look, Riteish shared the announcement on social media and said, "Excited to make my digital debut with Netflix. Can’t wait for you all to catch our new film Plan A Plan B, coming soon See Ya!!" As for Tamannaah Bhatia, the actress wrote, "What are your future plans? Don’t think too much because Plan A Plan B is coming to @netflix_in soon Can’t wait for you to watch it."

Check out the first look of Plan A Plan B:

According to a report in Variety, Tamannaah Bhatia will be playing a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone except herself. Riteish, on the hand, will be playing a successful divorce lawyer.

Director Shashanka Ghosh who will be helming the project said, "I am very excited to announce ‘Plan A Plan B’ with Netflix. It is a one-of-a-kind story with unusual characters pitted against each other and a refreshing take on what love entails, tapping into many different emotions. I have thoroughly enjoyed creating this for audiences worldwide on Netflix and I feel the film will definitely resonate with them."

The film is written by Rajat Arora of The Dirty Picture and bankrolled by Trilok Malhotra and K.R. Harish for India Stories Media & Entertainment.

