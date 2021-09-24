Plan a self care day and we will reveal which "emo" BTS song you should listen to

Today is a special day because today we finally got to listen to BTS and Coldplay's beautiful collab song 'My Universe'. A soothing and feel-good ballad for ages, 'My Universe' speaks about someone being told they can’t love a certain another person because they belong to a different ethnicity or sexuality among other reasons.

The profound lyricism, the magical melody, the enchanting vocals and the perfect rap are all the reasons why we loved 'My Universe' and also the reasons why we love BTS' amazing and versatile discography so much! BTS' music has been a source of comfort and healing for their legions of fans across the world and we are grateful for their existence in our lives.

However, have you wondered which soulful and soothing BTS song you should be listening to? Well, plan a nice self-care day and we will tell you which "emotional" BTS song will give you company today! Sounds easy and interesting? Well, take the quiz and find out now!

Take the quiz below:

