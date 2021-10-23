Plan Seo In Guk's birthday party and we will reveal whether he will invite you to his party or not

Happy Birthday, Seo In Guk! The supremely talented singer-songwriter turned actor turns 34 years old today (35 years in Korean age). Seo In Guk was born in Ulsan, South Korea to a nuclear family consisting of his parents and a younger sister. Seo In Guk grew up in relative poverty, where his parents worked laborious jobs to make ends meet.

He launched his singing career after winning the talent reality show Superstar K in 2009 and then forayed into acting with 'Reply 1997'. Since then he has starred in countless dramas 'Master’s Sun', 'High School King of Savvy', 'Hello Monster', 'Squad 38', 'Shopping King Louie', 'The Smile Has Left Your Eyes' and 'Doom At Your Service'.

But have you wondered if Seo In Guk will invite you to his birthday party or not? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal whether you will attend Seo In Guk's birthday party or not. Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

