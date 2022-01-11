Plan Son Ye Jin's birthday party and we will reveal whether she will invite you to her party or not

Happy Birthday to Nation's first love, Son Ye Jin! The adorably talented actress Son Ye Jin turns 40 years old (41 years in Korean age). Son Ye Jin boasts of an illustrious two-decade-long career. She rose to fame in romance-themed films and television series such as 'Summer Scent' and 'April Snow'.

Son Ye Jin has done some amazing work on television including 'Spotlight', 'Personal Taste', 'Secret Garden', 'Something in the Rain', 'Crash Landing On You', where she starred opposite her real-life beau Hyun Bin and will next be starring in a woman-centric drama 'Thirty Nine' alongside Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun.

But have you wondered whether Son Ye Jin will invite you to her birthday or not? Well, don't worry we have got you covered. Answer some random questions and we will reveal whether Son Ye Jin will invite you to her birthday party or not. Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz below and find out.

Take the quiz below:

