Plan Song Hye Kyo's birthday party and we will reveal whether she will invite you to her party or not

Happy Birthday to the gorgeous Song Hye Kyo! Believe it or not, the talented actor turns 40 years old. She was born in Daegu, South Korea and is an only child to her parents. Did you know that when Song Hye Kyo was born she was so ill that her parents and doctors thought that she would not survive! Upon her recovery, Song's parents registered her birth on February 26, 1982, instead of her actual birthdate, November 22, 1981!

Song Hye Kyo was raised by her mother and she took up figure skating in elementary school when she shifted to Gangnam, Seoul. However, she quit figure skating in the eighth grade. Her beauty and glamorous avatar led her to the world of acting. After doing some bit roles, she earned her first big success with 'Autumn In My Heart', 'Full House' That Winter, the Wind Blows', 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Encounter' and 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'.

