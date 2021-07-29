Plan a summer getaway and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

15 hours ago
   
BLACKPINK is the wave of Korean music that’s on the rise, not just in South Korea but worldwide. The all-girl gang features members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa all with their unique set of skills, talent, and style; Apart from being phenomenal musicians, these young women are an inspiration to their massive number of fans aka the BLINK community. Reaching beyond music, the girls’ influence is a product of their inspirational success story, their upbeat music, their eclectic sense of style or their command over luxury brands. 

 

Since their debut in 2016, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have all come out on their own while keeping the spirit of teamwork alive. Several international collaborations with artists like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, luxury endorsements, world tours and even a Netflix show; BLACKPINK is just getting started! If you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

 

Anonymous : I got jennie
Anonymous : I got jennie
Anonymous : “Girls of all kinds can be beautiful—from the thin, plus-sized, short, very tall, ebony to porcelain-skinned; the quirky, clumsy, shy, outgoing and all in between. It’s not easy though because many people still put beauty into a confining, narrow box…think outside of the box.” –Tyra Banks
