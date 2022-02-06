Plan the summer vacation of your dreams & we’ll determine which BLACKPINK member will go with you

Got vacay on your mind? Plan the most dreamy summer vacation you can think of and in return, we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member you’ll be taking the holiday with. All you have to do is pick the most likely options from our fun quiz below and by the end of it, you'll be united with your travel partner from the popular South Korean all-girl band! Scroll down to take the quiz!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ