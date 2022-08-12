Plan a weekend getaway & we'll reveal if TWICE would accompany you

JYP Entertainment’s girl group TWICE debuted in 2015 with nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. In 2016, the girl group gained immense fame domestically with their song ‘Cheer Up’. The track went on to win two ‘Song of the Year’ awards at the year-end ceremonies.

Last year, TWICE released their first official English-language song, ‘The Feels’. Following this, the girl group returned with their album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’, which peaked at number three on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.

All nine members recently renewed their contracts with their agency. Further, TWICE has also announced a comeback with a new album, ‘BETWEEN 1&2’. While we await further details about their comeback, we’ve put together a fun quiz for you!

Plan a fun weekend getaway and find out if TWICE’s members would accompany you!

Take the quiz, below:

What result did you get? Share with us through the comments!

