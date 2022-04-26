Plan your day and we’ll reveal if you’ll be invited to TXT’s latest world tour ‘ACT: LOVESICK’

Tomorrow X Together is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music. The group consists of five members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the EP ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. The album debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, at the time becoming the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group.

The album's lead single ‘Crown’ debuted atop the World Digital Songs with Tomorrow X Together topping the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart, making them the fastest K-Pop group to appear in World Digital Songs and the second fastest K-Pop group to appear in the Billboard Emerging Artist.

The group's commercial reception earned them several new artist of the year awards including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year- Album at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

