Plan your dream picnic and we'll tell you which BTS member will accompany you

Debuting in 2013, BTS is one of the biggest musical acts currently. With the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, akin to household names today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021). On March 15, it was confirmed that the two-time GRAMMY-nominated group will be performing at this year’s 64th GRAMMY Awards.

BTS debuted with their single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’, originally as a hip hop group. The group went on to diversify into a much wider range of genres. BTS’ 2016 studio album, ‘Wings’ became their first to record one million sales in South Korea, and they are the best-selling artist in the country’s history at present, having sold over 32 million albums on the Gaon Music Chart.

Also dubbed the ‘Princes of Pop’, BTS has been featured on the international cover of Time magazine as ‘Next Generation Leaders’. Alongside their numerous accolades, BTS’ fans, ARMY, know them to be a group of seven down-to-earth people, always up for a fun time with their friends. Have you always wanted to be around when BTS is having fun? Take the quiz below to find out which BTS member’s dream picnic might match yours!

Take the quiz, below:

