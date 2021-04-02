  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Plan your ideal road trip and we'll tell you which ATEEZ song suits your journey!

If in a parallel universe, you were planning a road trip, which ATEEZ song would suit your mood? Take our quiz to find out.
Mumbai Updated: April 2, 2021 10:27 pm
Plan your ideal road trip and we'll tell you which ATEEZ song suits your journey!
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Remember those days when you could drive off to another city or another part of the city with your friends without any single worry? Well, the only worry would be who would do the honors of being the car DJ. Let’s be honest, it is important who we give the AUX cable too!

 

Ever listened to 'Wave' and imagined yourself dancing to the chorus Hakuna Matata! at a beach? That's how we know music makes everything better. Whether they're actual road trips or just the ones you imagine in your mind! If you have intense, energetic music like ATEEZ’s, then it’ll end up making your journey a thousand times better! The eight-member group is known for its incredible performances and high-energetic songs. Playing soft melody music is passé. We need music that’ll charge us up for the journey we’re going to partake in!

 

So plan your ideal road trip and if you get a chance to be the AUX girl or guy, we’ll tell you which ATEEZ song would suit you the best!

 

 

Also Read: Ever wondered which BTS song the Bangtan boys would dedicate to you? Take this fun QUIZ to find out

 

Which song did you get? Share your answers in the comments below!

Credits :KQ Entertainment

You may like these
Mnet Kingdom Press Conference: Producers say no elimination, discuss the controversy, group’s casting & more
Lee Hyori and ATEEZ’s Yunho shake a leg with Rain on his boy group Ciipher’s debut song, ‘I Like You’
Mnet Kingdom: ATEEZ, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ bring fierce competition & extravagant dance in new Performance film
Mnet's Kingdom: Legendary War drops breathtaking performance posters of all the 6 competing groups
ATEEZ drops fan favourite Celebrate music video; is a mix of vibrant, charming visuals & cute gestures!
Show Champion’s employee likes a hate tweet against ATEEZ; Fans demand apology through #RESPECTATEEZ
close