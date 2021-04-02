Plan your ideal road trip and we'll tell you which ATEEZ song suits your journey!

If in a parallel universe, you were planning a road trip, which ATEEZ song would suit your mood? Take our quiz to find out.

Remember those days when you could drive off to another city or another part of the city with your friends without any single worry? Well, the only worry would be who would do the honors of being the car DJ. Let’s be honest, it is important who we give the AUX cable too!

Ever listened to 'Wave' and imagined yourself dancing to the chorus Hakuna Matata! at a beach? That's how we know music makes everything better. Whether they're actual road trips or just the ones you imagine in your mind! If you have intense, energetic music like ATEEZ’s, then it’ll end up making your journey a thousand times better! The eight-member group is known for its incredible performances and high-energetic songs. Playing soft melody music is passé. We need music that’ll charge us up for the journey we’re going to partake in!

So plan your ideal road trip and if you get a chance to be the AUX girl or guy, we’ll tell you which ATEEZ song would suit you the best!

Credits :KQ Entertainment

