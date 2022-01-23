Plan your ideal wedding and we'll tell you which K Drama OST will vibe with you the best

South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon got married in a private wedding ceremony in Seoul. The private wedding took place at a church in Seoul, officiated by a minister and attended by the couple’s family as well as several of their celebrity colleagues and friends.

The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki, Crush, EXO’s D.O, Lee Juck, professional baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun, retired rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon Jae, actor Bae Jung Nam, entertainer Oh Sang Jin, and actors Lee Seo Jin, Namgoong Min, Ryu Jun Yeol, and AOA’s Seolhyun.

It was heartwarming to witness the sweet couple's wedding! Thanks to Super Junior's Leeteuk we got to witness the amazing collab between EXO's DO and Crush singing 'Beautiful' from 'The Guardian: Lonely and Great God', Lee Min Ho wittily congratulating his 'The Heirs' co-star with a reference from the show and FTISLAND's Lee Hong Ki's amazing rendition of 'I'm Saying' from 'The Heirs'.

