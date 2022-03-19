Plan your ideal weekend and we’ll guess which BTS member would vibe with you the most

Akin to a household name today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021). Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the two-time GRAMMY-nominated group will be performing at this year’s 64th GRAMMY Awards.

BTS originally debuted as a hip hop group with their single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’, and then diversified into a much wider range of genres. BTS’ 2016 studio album, ‘Wings’ became their first to record one million sales in South Korea, and they are the best-selling artist in the country’s history at present, having sold over 32 million albums on the Gaon Music Chart.

The group’s fans, ARMY, know them to be seven down-to-earth people, always up for a fun time with their friends. With seven members, each vastly different from the other, BTS still prove time and again that they truly are each other’s best friends. Have you always wondered which BTS member would vibe with you the most? Take the quiz below to find out which BTS member’s ideal weekend might match yours!

Take the quiz, below:

