Plan your ideal weekend getaway and we will tell you which 'Hometown ChaChaCha' character you are

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that we are absolutely loving 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'. A remake of the film 'Mr Hong,' 'Hometown ChaChaCha' is a romance-comedy drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town and how an unlikely romance blossoms between them.

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is the 'sunshine' drama we need on our K-drama list! The drama ticks all the boxes effectively: feel-good rom-com drama with our favourite dimpled lead actors at a scenic location, some bickering romance and a breezy vibe. But, have you wondered which 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' character you really are?

Are you the ever so handsome and kind-hearted handyman of Gongjin Hong Doo Sik, the "ice-queen" ace dentist Yoon Hye Jin or the charming and cheerful Ji Sung Hyun? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Answer a few questions and we will reveal which 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is best suited to your personality! Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Fans spot BTS member Jimin in last weekend's broadcast of 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

What did you get? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.