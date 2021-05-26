Plan your meals for the day and we'll recommend you the perfect BLACKPINK playlist to stream this week

BLINKS are you ready? Let's go!

It's mid-week and we are missing BLACKPINK already! The Pretty Savage hitmakers debuted in August 2016 as a four-member group - Jennie (rapper), Jisoo (vocalist), Rosé (vocalist) and Lisa (maknae and lead dancer). They debuted with their single album Square One, which featured hits like Whistle and Boombayah, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

The talented and gorgeous ladies are a force to reckon with chart-topping hits, innumerable records, role models and a loyal and devoted fanbase, BLACKPINK are queens in every aspect! BLACKPINK's music can be best described as a girl-crush concept with high-energy performances, trendy outfits and foot-tapping hit songs, however, they do have quiet and mellow music in their brief yet inimitable discography with songs like Whistle, Forever Young and Rosé's solo music for BLINKS to listen to. Today, we have the perfect opportunity to present some of the well-curated BLACKPINK songs to you. All you have to do is plan your meals for the day and we will reveal your ideal BLACKPINK playlist! Sounds easy? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

BLACKPINK sets a new record as the performance video for How You Like That with 700M views. How You Like That reached this milestone in less than a year since its premiere on July 6, 2020. How You Like That's performance video is also the first K-pop dance performance video to surpass 700 million views on YouTube.

