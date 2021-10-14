Plan your meals for the day and we'll recommend you the perfect BTS playlist to stream this week

There is a BTS playlist for each day, right? The talented global septet have been ruling the music industry for years now and have blessed their gazillion fans across the world with amazing and wholesome music which we absolutely love and will be treasured in our playlists for eternity.

There is a perfect BTS playlist for all 365 days of the year. However, for today we only have one amazing playlist! Well, plan your menu for the entire day and we will reveal which BTS playlist you should stream today! Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz and find out which BTS playlist is your best-suited one.

Take the quiz below:

Meanwhile, BTS members are all set to enjoy a king-size vacation in the upcoming season of ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’! Now in the second edition, the bangtan boys have ascended to their customised villa. In the new season, the members will be engaging in foot volleyball, tennis and jumping on the trampoline. The members will also indulge in regular day to day activities like cooking, painting and sitting by the bonfire at night.

‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’ will be available to watch from October 15 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) on JTBC followed by a 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) broadcast on Weverse.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Watch: BTS declares the rules to enjoy ‘In the SOOP’ in new teaser

What did you get? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.