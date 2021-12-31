Plan your New Years eve and we'll tell you which K Pop group you'll spend the holidays with

Time flies, and this year it definitely seems like time has flown in a time machine and fast-forwarded itself to December 31st aka New Year's eve! New Year's eve is a day when you just unwind, order some yummy food from the outside and hang out with your friends. Now, even if we are under the dark spell of the pandemic, we can still celebrate the fact that we are safe, sound and healthy this year, right.

Thank god for music and thank god for our favourite K-pop groups who comforted us with their beautiful music, their funny off-camera antics and just with their delightful presence. This year was a particularly good year for K-pop with some of our favourite groups dishing out banging music and chartbuster hits.

Well, plan your ideal New Year's eve and we will tell you which K-pop group you will spend your holidays with. Sounds good and easy, take the quiz and find out for yourself!

Take the quiz below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Just In: BIGHIT MUSIC denies BTS' leader RM's dating rumours

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.