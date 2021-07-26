Plan your perfect date and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

South Korean girl gang featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa has rapidly grown since their debut in 2016, from their debut single album Square One featured instant hits like Whistle and Boombayah, not only gained recognition with local music platforms but also international recognition with Billboard. Ever since their first song, the group has never looked back, from collaboration with powerhouses like Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, world tours, and a massive fan base known as the BLINKS, these girls are unstoppable.

Blackpink's influence beyond music, not just in South Korea but worldwide, extends to fashion. Each member has served as global ambassadors for different luxury brands: Jisoo for Dior, Jennie for Chanel, Rosé for Yves Saint Laurent, and Lisa for Bulgari and Celine. Be it music, their personal style, luxury partnerships or their connection with fans, their network of fans is global and on a rapid rise. If you think you’re a part of the BLINKS, plan your perfect date and we’ll reveal which BLACKPINK member would be your true bestie.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ