Plan your perfect getaway and we'll tell you which HYBE group you'll spend time with 'In The SOOP'

Fans of HYBE artists, don't we just love the amazingly therapeutic and comforting variety series 'In The SOOP'! For those unversed, 'SOOP' in Korean means "forest". Last year BTS took their first fun staycation in the soop, where the members spent time with nature, hung out in the woods, and enjoyed some well-deserved leisure time in the outdoors. Members indulged in fun and recreational activities like painting, cooking, making music, wood carving and boating!

BTS' labelmates SEVENTEEN embarked on their own journey to the SOOP with SEVENTEEN's leader S.Coups jokingly mentioning that this is the first holiday they have taken since their debut and they don't know what to do in their free time! Meanwhile, BTS members are all set to enjoy another relaxing staycation together! Yes, you read it right. On September 2 at midnight KST, 'In the SOOP' officially announced that BTS’ version of the show would be returning for its second season in October.

But, have you wondered which HYBE group would you like to go with to spend some time 'In The SOOP'? Well, don't worry, we have you covered. Answer a few questions and we will reveal which HYBE group you will go on a weekend getaway! Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

