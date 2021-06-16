Plan your perfect rainy day & we will reveal which BTS Soundcloud song you should listen to

Choose your perfect BTS x rain ballad. Take the quiz now!

It is that time of the year, when all you wish for is to sit by the balcony with your hot cup of tea and let the water droplets dot your face or go out for a long drive in your car, blasting your favourite music and sharing a hearty laugh with your friends. Rains are also reminiscent of the beautiful and heart-touching music we listen to as we watch it rain outside.

Over many years, BTS has given us a treasure trove of beautiful and diverse music in the form of their albums, solo releases and collaborations with other artists. BTS' magnetic and incredibly amazing performances on Muster Sowoozo has once again proven that BTS are true artists who love making music and performing for their fans. However, the true hidden gems from BTS' discography can be found on BTS' Soundcloud account, a community dedicated to musicians, artists, bands and content creators to create and share their music with their listeners.

But which BTS Soundcloud release you will vibing to this monsoon? Well, all you have to is answer a few questions and we will reveal which BTS Soundcloud song you should listen to. Sounds simple, then what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now.

You can take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Answer some weird questions and we’ll reveal which BTS member would be your prank partner!

Which song did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×