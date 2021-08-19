Plan your perfect weekend and we will recommend you the perfect K Pop shower playlist

Let's admit to the fact that there is a K-pop song and a playlist for everything! Such is the beauty and adaptability of our favourite K-pop songs and artists that it fits every occasion - drive songs, love songs, breakup songs, rain songs, friendship songs, sleep songs, chill songs and even shower songs! Yes, you read it right! A K-pop shower playlist!

A shower playlist is a very personal playlist of songs we play while we are bathing and getting dressed for the day. There are essentially two kinds of people - the excited ones, who will sing loudly in the shower without a care for the world and groove to peppy and upbeat kinds of songs and then there are the quiet ones, who will listen to meaningful and soulful songs, often reminiscing quietly under the shower, just prepping themselves for the busy day ahead!

Most of us fit in either of the two categories and luckily, we have a playlist for all kinds of people. All you have to do is, plan your perfect weekend and we will reveal which K-pop songs fit your shower mood the best! Sounds easy and fun? Well, what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now and find out which songs comprise your shower playlist!

Take the quiz below:

