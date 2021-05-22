Plan your perfect weekend and we'll recommend you the ideal BTS playlist to stream this weekend

ARMY are you ready? Let's go!

The past 24 hours have been a crazy roller-coaster ride for BTS and ARMY! BTS dropped their much-awaited English single, Butter at 9:30 am IST. The music video for Butter garnered a thunderous response from ARMY as it recorded a massive 10 million views in 13 the first 13 minutes, the music video has now surpassed 120 million views in the record time of 25 hours and 41 minutes. A record unmatched by any other artist in the world right now.

To make ARMY's weekend smoother, HYBE announced a Global Listening Party event for ARMYs worldwide. According to the tweet, ARMYs will be able to listen to Butter, other BTS hits and also BTS members’ favourite tracks together across the globe. All one would need is a Spotify or Apple Music log in. But before that, how about you enjoy a mini-listening party with your fellow ARMY friends, with a specially curated playlist by us! How you may ask? Well, you have to answer a few simple questions and the results of which will direct you to your chosen Bangtan Playlist! Sounds easy? Then what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Here are the timings for the BTS Global Listening Party by HYBE:

First Party: May 22, 8:30 AM IST

Second Party: May 22, 8:30 PM IST

Third Party: May 23, 10:30 PM IST

Fourth Party: May 25, 12:30 AM IST

Fifth Party: May 26, 2:30 AM IST

Sixth Party: May 27, 4:30 AM IST

Seventh Party: May 28, 6:30 AM IST

Credits :HYBE

