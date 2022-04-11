Plan your weekend and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK song will be the perfect soundtrack

by Akanksha Kacker   |  Published on Apr 11, 2022 04:46 PM IST  |  3.4K
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK : courtesy of Getty Images
Debuting in 2016 with four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. The girl group’s 2020 release, ‘The Album’, became the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to record over 1 million sales. Impressively, BLACKPINK is the first Korean girl group to not only enter but also top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

The girl group is known to have broken a multitude of online records throughout their career, and BLACKPINK’s influence extends beyond music to fashion as well, with each member serving as a global ambassador for different luxury brands. 

BLACKPINK’s catchy songs cater to a variety of moods and tastes, and today, we’ve put together a fun way for you to find out which BLACKPINK song would be the perfect soundtrack to accompany your ideal weekend. All you have to do, is take a simple quiz!

Take the quiz, below:

