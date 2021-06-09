Planet Master Yeo Jin Goo shares personal struggles & hopes; Sunmi & SNSD’s Tiffany to mentor Girls Planet 999

Read on to find out more about the show and the artists!

Mnet’s female idol group audition show, Girls Planet 999 has been catching a lot of attention lately. Especially since the announcement of the famous actor Yeo Jin Goo being selected as the solo host. He is widely known for his roles in Moon Embracing The Sun, A Frozen Flower, and Missing You. This will showcase fans a whole different side to the actor, which everyone is looking forward to.

MC Yeo Jin Goo introduced the show in brief in a first-look clip yesterday and today, Mnet released a teaser of what Yeo Jin Goo hopes to achieve as a Planet Master, a bridge between the girls and the mentors/fans. The actor seems fit for the role as he is supposed to encourage and motivate the girls, and be a stepping stone while offering support in this rather difficult journey the girls are going to partake He shared.his personal struggles stating, “I have been in countless auditions since I was young and I did not pass many of them. I sometimes got hurt and worried about insignificant things.” He also added how he wondered why he had dark skin, and sometimes disliked his voice.

These struggles that he went through make him understand the importance of support. He said “As a Planet Master, I will encourage these girls when they have difficult times.” The teaser ends with Yeo Jin Goo meeting two mysterious women, who are called “frontrunners of K-Pop” and introduced as the K-Pop Masters.

Watch Yeo Jin Goo share his experience and cheer for the girls here:

A few hours after the teaser, K-media outlets revealed that the famous singer Sunmi and Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany are the K-Pop Masters for the show. As the K-Pop Masters, the two highly successful and loved idols’ will be the girls’ role models and mentors throughout the show, while helping them develop and better their skills.

Girls Planet 999 is a global reality show that will feature 99 girls across Korea, Japan and China and take them one step closer to achieving their dream of being a K-Pop idol. The final winners will then debut as a girl group. The show will go on floors in early August.

