Planning to binge watch Kota Factory Season 2 this weekend? Check out Twitterati’s reaction to the series

Kota Factory Season 2 is finally here. When The Viral Fever’s Kota Factory came out in 2019, Indian youth, millennials and Gen Z alike, found themselves charged with emotions. For here was art, imitating the tens of thousands of lives who have spent time in Rajasthan’s Kota, in search of wings to give flight to their IIT dreams. Apart from the fact that it tugged at netizens’ heartstrings, the show was also well-received for its story, direction, and some impeccable performances by the cast. After two years, the wait for the next innings of the show is finally over, as Kota Factory season 2 dropped on Netflix yesterday, on September 24th.

But how has the series fared this time? After the show dropped on Netflix, netizens took to twitter to express their views and opinions. While on user wrote, “Exceptional writing! Marvellous Performances. A literal masterpiece. #KotaFactoryS2 @jitendrajk06”, another tweeted, “#KotaFactory just an amazing series yaar.I mean how can someone relate all the scenes . Jeetu bhaiya i have also one sided crush on you yaar you're literally the best character in this series (all are best) I can't even explain how much i love this series #KotaFactoryS2”.

If your Netflix and chill plans involve watching Kota Factory Season 2, then check out what netizens have to say about the Raghav Subbu-helmed show. 

Talking about the show, the black-and white series (which deviates to colour at specific moments and for good reason) is directed by Raghav Subbu and created by Saurabh Khanna and Arunabh Kumar. The series features actors Mayur More, Jitendra KumarAhsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, and others.  

ALSO READ: Kota Factory Season 2, Ep 1 Review: Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya is back with all the right amount of feels

