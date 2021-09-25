Planning to binge watch Kota Factory Season 2 this weekend? Check out Twitterati’s reaction to the series

Kota Factory Season 2 is finally here. When The Viral Fever’s Kota Factory came out in 2019, Indian youth, millennials and Gen Z alike, found themselves charged with emotions. For here was art, imitating the tens of thousands of lives who have spent time in Rajasthan’s Kota, in search of wings to give flight to their IIT dreams. Apart from the fact that it tugged at netizens’ heartstrings, the show was also well-received for its story, direction, and some impeccable performances by the cast. After two years, the wait for the next innings of the show is finally over, as Kota Factory season 2 dropped on Netflix yesterday, on September 24th. But how has the series fared this time? After the show dropped on Netflix, netizens took to twitter to express their views and opinions. While on user wrote, “Exceptional writing! Marvellous Performances. A literal masterpiece. #KotaFactoryS2 @jitendrajk06”, another tweeted, “#KotaFactory just an amazing series yaar.I mean how can someone relate all the scenes . Jeetu bhaiya i have also one sided crush on you yaar you're literally the best character in this series (all are best) I can't even explain how much i love this series #KotaFactoryS2”. If your Netflix and chill plans involve watching Kota Factory Season 2, then check out what netizens have to say about the Raghav Subbu-helmed show. Take a look:

#KotaFactory just an amazing series yaar.I mean how can someone relate all the scenes .

Jeetu bhaiya i have also one sided crush on you yaar you're literally the best character in this series (all are best)

I can't even explain how much i love this series #KotaFactoryS2 pic.twitter.com/knRGw1BhwR — Chirayu Gupta (@08_chirayu_24) September 24, 2021

This black and white Series taught all colours of life .#KotaFactoryS2 — (@avdhootZone) September 24, 2021

#KotaFactoryS2

Felt like I was living in kota.

Narration is good.

Answers all JEE/NEET journey related doubts.

Season 3 will be there.

Jeethu bhayya tho macha diya.

9.5/10

Tbh, after you see this you will feel like you are doing good in life. pic.twitter.com/g5Xah2SERo — Dheeraj Dola (@DheerajDola) September 24, 2021

#KotaFactoryS2 is much much better than season 1... What a productive series, teaches almost all problems that every students are facing during preparation of every exam... — ankush (@ankush70816504) September 24, 2021

#KotaFactoryS2 is Good.

Keeps you hooked, 2nd part is more about the fiction. The 1st one relates to each and every individual who had been to Kota.

The message forwarded in this season is quite good and true.

Worth watching.. — Harsh Kumar (@mistri_hk) September 24, 2021

Just binge watched #kotafactoryseason2 and ngl but I’ve watched so many series but never found something so natural and relatable every jee aspirant remembers their coaching days and this just gives them a perfect rewind of all that Just 8 days before #Jeeadvanced pic.twitter.com/ZwABBCHAyY — Manpreet Singh (@Freestylerms09) September 24, 2021

Binge Watched #KotaFactorySeason2 ! The best part of it was the direction, the way #Raghavsubbu has directed each scene is highly appreciated! Many things were said just by the scene and no dialogues were required. A must watch! Loved it!#netflixindia #KotaFactory #jeetubhaiya pic.twitter.com/vtIyiLpkwy — Nadia Khan (@nadiaaakhannn) September 24, 2021

Just watch it , one of the best web series ..I guess it deserves 5 out of 5 star ...#KotaFactorySeason2#RubinaDilaik #RubiHolics https://t.co/SRZThWBlCY — Rubina Dilaik (@rubyfan123) September 24, 2021

Talking about the show, the black-and white series (which deviates to colour at specific moments and for good reason) is directed by Raghav Subbu and created by Saurabh Khanna and Arunabh Kumar. The series features actors Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, and others.

