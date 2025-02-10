PLAVE makes history as first virtual idol group to surpass 1 million first-week album sales with Caligo Pt.1

PLAVE has reached an extraordinary milestone, officially joining the ranks of million-seller artists. The virtual K-pop group has made history by achieving over 1 million sales in just one week with their latest mini-album, Caligo Pt.1.

On February 3 at 6 p.m. KST, PLAVE made their much-anticipated comeback with Caligo Pt.1 and its title track, Dash. Fans had been eagerly awaiting new music from the group, and their excitement was reflected in the album’s staggering sales figures. According to Hanteo Chart, Caligo Pt.1 sold an impressive 1,038,308 copies within the first week of its release, spanning February 3 to February 9. This record-breaking achievement nearly doubled PLAVE’s previous first-week sales record of 569,289 copies, which was set by their 2024 mini-album, ASTERUM: 134-1.

What makes this accomplishment even more notable is that PLAVE is now the first-ever virtual idol group to surpass 1 million album sales in just seven days. The success of Caligo Pt.1 is not only a personal victory for the group but also a landmark moment for the evolution of virtual idols in the K-pop industry. As digital and AI-driven entertainment continues to rise, PLAVE has proven that virtual groups can achieve the same level of commercial success as traditional idol groups.

Fans, affectionately known as PILLI, a name derived from the words ‘Play’ and ‘Reality’, have taken to social media to express their excitement, admiration, and pride in the group’s historic accomplishment. Meanwhile, PLAVE first stepped into the K-pop scene on March 12, 2023, with their debut single album ASTERUM. The group consists of five members: Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho, and Hamin. Unlike AI-generated artists, PLAVE’s members perform using advanced motion capture technology, which tracks their movements and facial expressions in real time.

Advertisement

Each member plays a crucial role in shaping the group’s identity. Yejun serves as the leader, rapper, and producer, while Noah is a vocalist who also contributes to production. Bamby, known for his sharp dance skills, takes on the role of main dancer and vocalist. Eunho is a rapper, vocalist, and producer, and Hamin rounds out the group as a rapper, dancer, and choreographer.

Beyond their music, PLAVE has built a deep relationship with fans through frequent interactions on social media. From YouTube live streams to updates on Weverse and Instagram, the group consistently engages with their audience, making them feel involved in every step of their journey.