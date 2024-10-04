PLAVE take on first K-drama OST Would It Have Turned Out Different for Shin Hye Sun-Lee Jin Wook starrer Dear Hyeri

PLAVE will be singing the soundtrack from the ongoing series Dear Hyeri starring Shin Ye Sun, Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon. This will be the first time the virtual group will be participating in the soundtrack since their debut. The full song will be released later this October.

PLAVE will be singing the OST for the K-drama Dear Hyeri. Their track Would It Have Turned Out Different will be released on October 13 at 6 pm KST, which is 2:30 pm IST. Viewers will get to hear a snippet of the song during the Dear Hyeri episode 8 which will be airing on October 7.

Dear Hyeri tells the story of an announcer, who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet, she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seated wound, which gives birth to her hidden personality, which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace who also has past traumas. They slowly start making each other better.

PLAVE is a virtual K-pop group which includes five members Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho, and Hamin. They created history as they became the first virtual K-pop group to win a music show.

The virtual boy group PLAVE was formed in 2022 by VLast. The five-membered group includes Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho and Hamin. The group debuted on March 12, 2023, with their first single album Asterum. Following that, they released their second EP, Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come. This release quickly garnered more than a million views within 24 hours.

Yejun is the leader, rapper and producer of the group. Noah is a vocalist and also is involved with the production. Bamby is the dancer and choreographer who is also a vocalist. Eunho is the rapper, vocalist and producer. Hanmin is the rapper, dancer and choreographer.

The members of the group are not AI-generated but rather they use motion capture to track movements and expressions.

