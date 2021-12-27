Playful Kiss’ Lee Tae Sung to star as a cold hearted villain in the new medical drama ‘Ghost Doctor’

Lee Tae Sung has confirmed his appearance in tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Ghost Doctor', which is scheduled to premiere on January 3, and is preparing to meet viewers from the beginning of the new year. 'Ghost Doctor' is a drama depicting a medical story that takes place when an arrogant genius doctor of godly medicine and a rich resident with no sense of duty end up sharing a body.

Here, Lee Tae Sung takes on the role of Jang Min Ho, the son of Cheon Myung Group's chairman. He is a cold-blooded man who tied his father, who is in a coma, to a VIP room at Myungshin Hospital in order to become the heir to the company. In addition, Jang Min Ho plans to show some kind of conspiracy to perfectly fabricate the death of his father, which displays the true evilness that resides in him.

Accordingly, interest in Jang Min Ho is being expressed by Lee Tae Sung, who has built up his skills through a diverse spectrum that crosses good and evil in a number of dramas. Lee Tae Sung is adding to the public's closeness with his sincere and easygoing appearance not only in dramas but also in entertainment shows. He recently made his debut as a painter, and has been holding his first personal exhibition 'Leemotion' at Eve Gallery since December 20th. He started anew as a painter by exhibiting works that expressed his emotions on canvas rather than acting. As such, it draws attention to the steps of Lee Tae Sung, who is active in various fields.

On the other hand, tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Ghost Doctor', where one can see a new side of Lee Tae Sung, will be broadcast for the first time at 10:30 pm on Monday, January 3, 2022.

ALSO READ: Upcoming romance music drama ‘Soundtrack #1’ reveals 1st OST lineup

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.