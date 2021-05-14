Playlist For The Soul: Here are BTS' favourite recommendations that are therapy for your soul

Songs recommended by BTS members that are a must listen to. Check out our top recommendations.

ARMY have often said that BTS' music has provided them comfort and peace in difficult times and they are grateful for the beautiful, wholesome and healing music the virtuosic septet creates! In our latest edition of Playlist For The Soul, we recommend some of BTS' personal recommendations from either their discography or from another talented artist's repertoire. Take a look at our recommendations.

1. RM

BTS' leader, rapper and singer-songwriter used to make his dorm mates listen to his playlist back in the day when he was still a trainee. His fellow probationers swore by his eclectic and diverse taste in music. Of course, RM also shares his favourite recommendations with ARMY by giving a sneak peek into his playlist. In an interview, RM shared that his favourite track from Map Of The Soul 7 is Zero O'Clock. The soulful track is a collaboration between vocal line members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and V. Even though RM is one of the songwriters, he believes the vocal line members elevated the song and made it what it is today.

2. Jin

Jin's music taste is a lot like him, mellow and gentle. One of Jin's favourite songs is Slightly Tipsy by the solo artist and ex-BIA4 member Sandeul from the DAUM webtoon, She's My Type. The sincere and eloquent ballad is a therapeutic track that will put your mind at ease and allow you a good night's sleep.

3. Suga

Suga may be a hardcore hip-hop guy, but he does have a deep fondness for ballad songs, particularly Korean ballad tracks. Suga recommended the passionate and quiet ballad, Willing to Forget by Kim Kwang Seok. The song is soothing and comforting, like a warm hug. A gentle reminder that - This too shall pass.

4. J-Hope

J-Hope's favourite music is mostly songs he can jam to or dance his heart out to, however, Bangtan's sunshine performer does have a calm and composed side to him, and it is evident with compositions like Blue Side (Outro). J-Hope recommended the delightful And We Go by Sung Si Kyung, a Korean song with English lyrics. A charming song for sunny afternoons with a nice cup of tea.

5. Jimin

Jimin is Bangtan's biggest fan! Jimin has confessed on multiple occasions that the group's music gives him joy and comfort, as much as it does to their fans. Like RM, Jimin too has favourite songs from the group's discography and it is Love Myself: Answer. Jimin really loves the lyrics of the song and recommended it as one of his favourites.

6. Taehyung

Taehyung's music taste is classic and old-school, and we love it. Tae is not just a great artist but an amazing friend too and one of Taehyung's favourite songs is a song called Gin & Tonic by Peakboy. Peakboy is one of Taehyung's best friends and a member of the Wooga Squad.

7. Jungkook

Jungkook is one of IU's greatest fans and recommends IU's songs at every given chance. In a live chat with ARMY, Jungkook posted a rendition of IU's song Ending Scene, enthraling fans with his honey vocals.

