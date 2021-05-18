Playlist For Your Soul: Songs that will perfectly serve you a pinch of nostalgia on your low days

Take a trip with us as we give you suggestions to make your day better with the thing you love the most, K-Pop.

What do you do when you like the weather but feel low? What do you do when everything’s fine but also not fine? What do you do when you long to go back to a world that’s never coming back? You turn to music. We all turn to music. Songs have a healing effect that seldom does come from any other thing. The rhythms, the tune, the lyrics, a singer’s voice, the background instruments - all stir up an emotion that helps us heal.

Sometimes when one feels low, they don’t need songs to keep their spirits up. Rather, they want a friend, a partner to stay with them and comfort them. After all, what can be better than someone giving you company? And we have the best kind of music to accompany you.

Check out the songs we’ve curated for you in this playlist below.

WAVE by GOT7

GOT7’s last album before leaving JYP Entertainment is unarguably one of their best albums. While other songs hit home, ‘WAVE’ has upbeat music with comforting lyrics that make anyone feel less lonely. Especially with the members’ high notes, this is a 10/10 recommendation to add to your list.

We’re riding through this wave

We’re laughing through the pain

To you across the sea

Crossing the night that won't end to you

Across to you

Missing You by 10cm

If you miss your old teenager self or someone who meant a lot to you, this song will hit at all the right spots. In the backdrop of guitar strings, you’d end up silently singing the song’s chorus in your sleep, and bobbing your head to it.

It won’t happen that we cross paths again

As it is, as time passes by

Just hope to happen to meet you someday

11:11 by Taeyeon

The Girls’ Generation member has a way to make you feel each emotion in their highest levels. It might be because of her deep, husky voice that blends extremely well with each song. People universally believe that wishing for something at ‘11:11’ will indefinitely make their dreams come true. While that might or might not be true, Taeyeon’s 11:11 will definitely make you feel better.

Everything finds its place and leaves

You took all of me and left

But like the two hands of the clock in my heart

I keep lingering in the same place

I believe I'll be over you

Heaven by Ailee

This 2012 song by Ailee will make you remember the giddy, silly, cute emotions you felt during your first love. It’ll definitely make you remember the rollercoaster of feelings of your good old days.

I breathe in your arms, we kiss in your arms

When I hear your voice, it feels like I’m dreaming

I can tell from your eyes, I can tell about your love

You are my heaven

One In A Million by Mark Tuan x Sanjoy

Ahgases would probably have been listening to this song on loop. Mark’s hypnotic voice gives an irresistible charm to the song. The tempo is right in the middle too - not too upbeat, not too slow. You’ll definitely have a great time listening to this while sipping your cup of coffee.

I couldn't ignore how you making me feel

Now I'm leaving with you

Tell me, am I dreaming?

You give me a reason to roll out of bed

Coffee by Kyuhyun

A perfect end to it is Super Junior Kyuhyun’s ballad ‘Coffee’ will tug at the right heartstrings and give you the nostalgic feeling you wanted. It has a distinct tempo that makes anyone reminisce about their teenage love. And isn’t that feeling of accomplishing something great, having someone by your side, a heart filled with love, what we want when we feel low?

Who in the world are you

To make me stay up all night shedding tears?

What are some of the songs that comfort you on a low day? Share them with us in the comments below!

Credits :SM Entertainment

