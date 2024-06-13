'Please hug me': BTS’ Jin begins heartwarming event with 1000 fans at 11th debut anniversary event FESTA 2024; Watch

Jin of BTS triumphantly returned from the military yesterday perfectly in time for the group’s 11th debut anniversary. To celebrate FESTA 2024 a special event with Jin in the middle of it all has been arranged for fans.

Just in, the highly awaited event of the year the FESTA Jin’s hug event has finally begun in South Korea. Jin has started giving heartwarming hugs to ARMYs with an adorable sign on himself that reads ‘Please hug me’.

Jin shared talks with ARMYs at the 11th debut anniversary event. The Astronaut singer said that he had been planning the event for a long time and he was happy that he was getting to do it.

BTS' Jin also added that after returning from the military he has become more shy. So he asked for fans’ support through the 1st and 2nd sessions as he was still not that used to it. Jin also made sure to thank everyone for coming out today.

Watch Jin’s special message to fans here:

In the latest developments, Jin has started giving cute and heartwarming ‘light hugs’ to 1000 fans as the first session of the BTS FESTA 2024 event kicks off in full flair. Fans at the event have begun sharing touching videos of the Astronaut singer giving away hugs in an adorable way on Twitter (now X).

Meanwhile, Jin in an adorable move is donning a cute sign that reads ‘Please hug me’. The sign is making it even more cuter and at the same time, it becomes a symbol of Jin’s feelings towards ARMYs.

The fans also shared their feelings after hugging Jin at the FESTA event saying he smelled like ‘flowers’ and so on.

Watch Jin giving warm light hugs to fans at FESTA 2024 here:

Know more about what is happening at Jin’s hug event for FESTA 2024

During a one-minute break, Jin also noted that the hug event was even more fun than what he had expected.

Jin also shared a cute disclaimer to fans during the event asking them to not rush, slow down, and not run toward him even though he knows they like him a lot. Jin also said it in his cute English. Watch here:

Jin’s hug event is going on in full fun and excitement at Jamsil Sports Complex, Seoul. The second session ‘Message from Jin’ will begin later.

