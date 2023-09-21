'Please look forward to it': BLACKPINK's Jennie teases exciting solo music project; Fans buzzing

BLACKPINK member Jennie spoke about her next solo music project in a recent interview. This news has excited many fans since it would be Jennie's first time since the release of SOLO. BLACKPINK fans can not seem to contain their happiness as they hear about her future plans.

Jennie to release new solo music?

BLACKPINK member Jennie shared her plans to make new music during her interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea. When she was asked what kind of genre she would add to her music she gave an answer which brightened the day for millions of fans across the globe. Jennie said, "I am preparing things that are unique to Jennie and it is something most Jennie like. Please look forward to it!". This went viral on the internet as fans expressed their happiness and excitement, who have been waiting for solo music ever since 2018. The Pink Venom singer is enormously successful with her group BLACKPINK and has also made her name through her solo music which is loved by millions of listeners around the world. BLACKPINK fans reacted to this with much enthusiasm as the hint she has given has raised anticipation for her music project.

About Jennie's SOLO

The How You Like That singer made her solo debut in the year 2018 with the song SOLO which received big love from fans and listeners. The concept of the song resonated with fans which spoke about an unapologetic move-on from an emotionally draining breakup. She also released a different version of the song for the group's concert BLACKPINK: THE SHOW which also captivated many fans.

Jennie's recent activities

Since the last few weeks, BLACKPINK has been making headlines for its contract renewal with YG Entertainment. According to South Korean media sources, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa may be leaving the agency since they have received offers from other agencies. According to speculations, the group was negotiating "separately and together activities" at the last minute. It was said that all three will be transferred to other agencies and will continue to work together for six months each year. YG Entertainment responded to the rumors saying they are still discussing the contract renewal of all the members.

