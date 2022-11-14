Please Send Me A Fan Letter: SNSD’s Sooyoung and Yoon Park enjoy their date in new poster

MBC's new drama 'Please Send Me A Fan Letter' has released the second main poster with the romantic atmosphere of actors Choi Sooyoung and Yoon Park. On November 14th, MBC released the 2nd main poster, saying, "The new four-part drama 'Please Send Me A Fan Letter' will be broadcast for the first time on November 18th."

'Please Send Me A Fan Letter' is a romantic comedy drama depicting the story of an actress who faces the greatest crisis in the entertainment industry and a man who has to protect his daughter's fan love by replying to a fake fan letter. In this work, Choi Sooyoung takes on the role of Han Kang Hee, one of Korea's top actors, and Yoon Park takes on the role of Bang Jeong Seok, a father who wants to do anything for his sick daughter. The two met by chance because of a fan letter from 'Yuna', the daughter of 'Bang Jeong Seok' who likes the star 'Han Kang Hee' as their first love, who shared memories of fresh excitement.

The new poster:

In the published poster, Choi Sooyoung and Yoon Park are making romantic eye contact in a pose as if they are reading a letter to each other, raising curiosity. Meanwhile, MBC's new four-part Friday-Saturday drama 'Please Send Me A Fan Letter' will be broadcast for the first time at 9:50 PM KST on November 18th.

Sooyoung:

Sooyoung is a South Korean singer, actress and songwriter. She was a member of the short-lived Korean-Japanese singing duo Route 0 during 2002 in Japan. After returning to South Korea in 2004, Sooyoung eventually became a member of girl group Girls' Generation in 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide. Apart from her group's activities, Sooyoung has also starred in various television dramas such as The Third Hospital (2012), Dating Agency: Cyrano (2013), My Spring Days (2014), Squad 38 (2016), Man in the Kitchen (2017–2018), Tell Me What You Saw (2020), and most recently in Run On (2021), So I Married the Anti-fan (2021) and If You Wish Upon Me (2022).