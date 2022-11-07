Please Send Me a Fan Letter: SNSD’s Sooyoung and Yoon Park have a past in the first teaser

MBC's new drama 'Please Send Me a Fan Letter', which will be aired for the first time on Friday, November 18, released the first teaser video of Choi Sooyoung and Yoon Park's fateful reunion. Choi Sooyoung and Yoon Park, who have completely transformed into a top actor and a father who loves his daughter immensely, present a romantic chemistry that exceeds expectations and already arouses excitement.

The first teaser video released is an unexpected surprise with Bang Jeong Seok (Yoon Park), a father who can do anything for his sick daughter, from the crisis of a lifetime to Korea's top actor Han Kang Hee ( Choi Sooyoung ). It contains even a reunion, arousing anticipation and curiosity at the same time. This first teaser video begins with the appearance of top actress Han Kang-hee in the spotlight and the attention of numerous fans. It is a short while to show off her presence as a top star without any filtration, and soon her news, which adorned the front page of the newspaper, foretells the development of an unusual event and makes you immerse yourself in her story at once.

An article containing a discarded fan letter and a photo of Han Kang-hee taken by the paparazzi drives her into a crisis with a provocative headline, 'Top Star H, abandoned the fan letter?!' Han Kang Hee denies that she has thrown away her fan letter, but her interest in her turns into criticism in an instant, regardless of whether she is or not, and faces the biggest crisis of her entertainment career. That's not enough, Han Kang Hee is once again in a difficult situation. Bang Jeong-seok, who happened to witness the scene, willingly offered a helping hand, quickly recognized each other and met an unexpected reunion, raising curiosity about what kind of relationship they have in the past.

Please Send Me A Fan Letter Poster:

Then, with the copy phrase 'Life's biggest crisis, it becomes an opportunity', the atmosphere takes a turning point. Because Bang Jeong Seok's sick daughter Yuna (played by Shin Yeonwoo) is happy to receive a fan letter from her favorite star, Han Kang Hee, and the unusual relationship between Han Kang Hee and Bang Jeong Seok (Yoon Park) continues.

Following Yuna, who boasts of receiving a reply to her fan letter, Han Kang Hee is surprised when she hears that she has replied to her fan letter, and Yuna's father, Bang Jeong Seok, who is the link between the two. Due to the fan letter, the expectations and interest in the romance that the newly connected relationship will create is soaring. Meanwhile, MBC's new drama 'Send Me A Fan Letter' is scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time at 9:50 pm KST on the 18th (Friday) following 'The Golden Spoon'.