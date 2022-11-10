Please Send Me A Fan Letter trailer: SNSD’s Sooyoung and Yoon Park slowly fall for each other

MBC's new four-part Friday-Saturday drama 'Please Send Me A Fan Letter' is a romantic comedy about an actress who faces the biggest crisis in the entertainment industry and a man who has to protect his daughter's fan spirit by replying to a fake fan letter. From the solid script that won the Best Picture at the MBC Drama Script Contest, which is considered to be the representative entry point for Korean drama writers last year and the chemistry between Choi Soo-young and Yoon Park, who burst into excitement, is ready to captivate viewers with the perfect triple harmony.

Please Send Me A Fan Letter:

The 2nd teaser video released this time contains the warm sensibility and unusual romantic tension of 'Please Send Me A Fan Letter', raising the excitement index at once. First, the scene where Yuna (Shin Yeonwoo), who is always bright and energetic despite her battle with illness, writes her fan letter to her favorite 'favorite' star, Han Kang Hee (Sooyoung), gives warmth from the start. After learning that her daughter Yuna's wish is to receive a fan letter reply from Han Kang Hee and a father who loves his daughter Bang Jeong Seok (Yoon Park) writes a fake reply to fulfill the wish of his only daughter. In addition, the relationship between Han Kang Hee and Bang Jeong Seok, who reunited after a long time by chance after school days, is further heightened by the addition of her daughter Yuna's fan letter incident.

About the teaser:

Because of Yuna's wish, the two became involved in the 'Fan Letter Fake Reply Project'. Han Kang Hee and Bang Jeong Seok, who became unexpectedly cooperative after telling a good lie for Yuna, became friends while quarreling with each other. In particular, the couple's school days, which appeared with the phrase 'Go back in time to face their first love', overlapped with the present, where they were spending a romantic time, further stimulating romantic sensibility. Indeed, attention is focused on how the relationship between Han Kang Hee and Bang Jeong Seok, which started again as a 'fake reply project' to grant their daughter's wishes, will change, and the romantic chemistry they will create together.

Meanwhile, MBC's new four-part Friday-Saturday drama 'Please Send Me A Fan Letter' will be broadcasted for the first time at 9:50 PM KST on November 18th (Friday) following 'The Golden Spoon'.